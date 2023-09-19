Army Chief Meets Spanish Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday met Spanish Minister of Defence María Amparo and an accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation and coordination in military fields in service of both countries' armed forces, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Huneiti and the guest delegation received military briefings on future plans to enhance military cooperation, including agreements, drills and training programmes, all aimed at developing combat capabilities and aligning military concepts between the two armies.
