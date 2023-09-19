PM Receives Cypriot Defence Minister

In the meeting Khasawneh stressed the "deep-rooted" relations and commitment to enhancing cooperation in all fields.

Khasawneh also highlighted the close relationship between His Majesty King Abdullah and CypPresident Nikos Christodoulides, pointing to Christodoulides' visit to Jordan last month which consisted of talks on boosting bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Giorgallas stressed his country's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and developing relations with the countries of the region, pointing out that Jordan is a "fundamental pillar of security and stability in the region."



Giorgallas also hailed Jordan's efforts to help Cypextinguish a wildfire that broke out last month by sending three Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft.



