Denmark Foes On Supporting Humanitarian Needs, Nomic Progress In Jordan,Ys Ambador

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Tuesday, Vivike said that his country is collaborating with variinternational organisations, including the UN, the World Bank and the EU, as well as local and international non-governmental organisations, to address humanitarian requirements and boost social and economic progress in Jordan.

Such endeavours include improving the living conditions of host communities and Syrian refugees, providing economic opportunities, reducing vulnerabilities, building resilience among vulnerable populations and enhancing the capacities of civil society organisations.

Vivike added that Denmark actively supports Jordan and the region with development and humanitarian aid worth over $100 million annually, having provided some $40 million since 2017.

The envoy said that the aid was mainly directed to support Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan through multi-year humanitarian and development programmes, investing in protection, health and livelihoods with the help of Jordanian institutions and NGOs.

Vivike added that Jordan receives significant benefits from Denmark's support for regional initiatives like the World Bank's Global Concessional Financing Facility, highlighting his country's partnership with the Jordanian Health Fund, which received $15.5 million in support and is expected to receive another contribution in 2024.

He said that Denmark runs a programme to support and protect the livelihoods of refugees and host communities in Jordan and Lebanon, noting that the programme is funded by Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, the EU, Austria, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, and consists of a 50-million-euro budget for the next four years.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of the Danish-Arab Partnership Programme, which aims to improve youth employment and empowerment, and ensure equal rights and free media.

On Denmark's stance on the Palestinian issue and the peace process, he underscored that Copenhagen supports the two-state solution and values

the key role that Jordan plays in this regard.

Vivike also highlighted the important role of UNRWA in serving Palestinian refugees, referring to Denmark's continued support to the agency in light of its financial hardships.



