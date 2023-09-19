Jordanian-Turkish Iness Forum Explores Trade Ties

At the opening of a Jordanian-Turkish business forum in Amman, Hajj Tawfiq said that Jordan finalised a legislative package simplifying investment procedures and boosting economic partnerships with other countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He called for boosting the Kingdom's exports to the Turkish market, which dropped by 5.6 per cent in 2022.

The JCC president noted the trade volume between Turkey and Jordan grew by 27 per cent in 2022 to some $1 billion, including $909 million in Jordanian imports from Turkey.



He added that the forum is a good opportunity to learn about economic opportunities in both countries and improve contacts between business owners and companies, adding that stronger trade exchanges could be achieved through visits by delegations as well as holding joint trade exhibitions.

The JCC has partnered with the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the Turkish embassy in Amman, and Turkish Uludag Exporters' Association (UIB) to host the forum.

Deputy Secretary-General of the UIB Ayse Mehtap Ekinci said that holding such meetings between companies and business owners would enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.

Ekinci noted that the association aims to boost Turkey's commercial ties with Jordan as the two countries have mutual interests, stressing the need to sign a new trade agreement between Amman and Ankara.

The forum's Turkish delegation comprised representatives from companies in the food, furniture, machinery, spare parts, textiles, iron, auto, chemicals, electronics, leather and ship-building industries and the services sector.



