Princessra Heads Jordan's Delegation To Asian Games

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Sara Bint Feisal on Tuesday led the Jordanian delegation to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
The princess extended her best wishes to the Jordanian delegation, wishing them success in the event.
Teams representing Jordan in gymnastics, fencing, shooting and e-sports have been arriving in Hangzhou, while the boxing and taekwondo teams have already arrived.
The championships will officially open on Saturday, and Jordan's participation will kick off on Sunday with the boxing, e-sports and fencing teams, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
This will be Jordan's ninth appearance at the Asian Games since the 1986 edition in Seoul.
Over the years, Jordan has won a total of 45 medals in previeditions, including 5 gold, 16 silver and 24 bronze.
