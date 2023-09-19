Lawmakers Visit Mining Site While Opponents Return To The Streets

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Unions protesting against the contract with Minera Panama were once again on the streets of the capital on Tuesday, September 19 while deputies of the Commerce and Economic Affairs Committee visited the mining exploitation sites in Donoso, as part of the consultations that are carried out within the framework of the first debate of the contract signed between the Government and Minera Panamá for the exploitation of copper.
After having held several sessions, in the Assembly, where more than 200 people issued their judgments for or against, and in the communities impacted by the mining activity, the site visit was the next step in the approved agenda, and then listen to the defenses of the Minister of Commerce and Industries and Mi Ambiente.
Deputy Juan Diego Vásquez spoke with TVN's' Mde Periodistas, before leaving, pointing out that not all members of the commission would travel, but Minister FederAlfaro and staff from the Ministry of the Environment would attend.
