Asia Morning Bites

Japan: August exports fell -0.8%YoY (vs -0.3% in July, -2.1% market consensus) making it the second consecutive month of decline, mainly due to poor exports to China. Exports to China dropped the most (-11.0%) while exports to the(5.1%) and EU (12.7%) continued to rise. By export item, motor vehicles (40.9%) and semiconductors (8.1%) gained, but chemicals (-11.7%) and machinery (-9.6%) exports dropped quite sharply. We think the weak recovery in China will continue to have a negative impact on exports for a while, but semiconductors seem like they are bottoming out from the down cycle. Strongexport contributions drove the previquarter's strong GDP growth, but we expect this to weaken in the current quarter, and 3Q23 GDP is likely to decelerate quite sharply.

Korea: Producer prices rose 1.0% YoY in August, after having fallen for the previtwo months. Fresh food (14.6%) prices gained the most as expected, reflecting poor harvests and demand pick up as the Chuseok holiday is approaching. Utility prices rose 12.8% but decelerated from the recent peak of 22.9% in June. Rising producer prices will pass through to consumer prices with a time lag. Consumer prices will likely stay in the 3% range over the next few months. The Bank of Korea's hawkishness will be maintained throughout the year.