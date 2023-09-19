Study Finds What Would Make Americans Drink More Water

By SWNS STAFF

NEWS COPY W/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

According to a new survey, the average American drinks less water than they should.

The poll of 2,000 Americans shows that the average respondent only gulps down five glasses of water every day, in comparison to the recommended eight.

Gen Z respondents surveyed drink the lowest amount of water, consuming an average of four cups per day. In comparison, millennials surveyed drink five cups, while both Gen X and baby boomers surveyed drink six.

Following water (41%), the next most consumed drinks throughout the day include sparkling water (14%), flavored water (12%) and coffee (7%).





The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of MyMuse , found that seven in 10 respondents said they would drink more water if it tasted better.

To make water more interesting to the palate, the majority of respondents (82%) get creative by adding infusions like flavors and fruits to their water.

Blueberry (35%), lime (31%), and strawberry (29%) came out on top as the best flavors to add to a glass of water.

With growing awareness of what people are putting into their bodies, six in 10 Americans actively seek out drinks that come with added health benefits such as vitamins and adaptogens (61%).

According to the results, seven in 10 are now prioritizing low-sugar and low-calorie options when choosing their beverages (72%).

“The market is filled with flavored water options that are packed with sugars and high in calories,” said Megan Robles, marketing director of MyMuse.“Consumers want beverages that are not only deliciand convenient, but options that they can feel good about with natural ingredients and added benefits for immunity support, all without sacrificing on taste and flavor.”

The survey also found that eight in 10 Gen Z respondents surveyed noted an increase in their caffeine intake over the past two years, which is higher compared to the 65% of millennials and 63% of Gen X respondents surveyed who reported the same.

This lines up with the 65% of respondents who have also reported an increase in their soda consumption over the past two years.

It's no surprise, then, that 26% believe they don't consume enough water throughout the day.

Seventy-one percent of respondents wish that soda or juice had the same benefits as water.

“When it comes to the data, it's clear that while the consumer demand for soda is high, they are also looking for better-for-you options,” Robles said.“We are rapidly seeing the soda preference shift to where consumers want no artificial flavors ingredients in their beverages, they are looking for a drink that can make them feel good and be part of their everyday lifestyle.”

The survey, which also uncovered the personality differences between those who prefer still water (35%) and those who prefer sparkling water (17%), found people who like still water reported feeling healthier (77%) than those who prefer sparkling water (64%).

Also, still-water drinkers reported being happier (80%) compared to sparkling water drinkers (63%).

What type of water you prefer may say something about your sleeping habits, too - those who stay up late tend to like sparkling water (32%), while those who like still water wake up earlier (29%).

When it comes to music, still-water fans like rock (47%), while sparkling-water fans prefer hip-hop (50%).

For TV, both groups enjoy comedy shows (52% of still water fans and 48% of sparkling water fans). But, they have different least favorite types - fantasy is the least favored genre among still water fans (3%), while sparkling water fans aren't into supernatural shows (2%).

TOP PREFERRED WATER FLAVORS



Blueberry - 35%

Lime - 31%

Strawberry - 29%

Lemon - 26%

Mango - 20% Raspberry - 10%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by MyMuse between August 11 and August 14, 2023 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).