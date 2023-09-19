The Signing Ceremony Of Nobel DAO Global Top Intelligent People Platform Was Held In Hong Kong







The ceremony marked the official partnership between Nobel Family members and Hong Kong Omnicredit Technology Co., Limited (Omnicredit) to launch Nobel DAO. Witnessed by distinguished individuals from Hong Kong's society and representatives from varisectors, Dr. Michael Nobel, the founder, Mr. Peter Nobel, the Chairman of Nobel Sustainability Trust, and Mr. Taiheng Chen, the Chairman of Omnicredit, signed the cooperation agreement.

Nobel DAO aims to bring together the top 1% of intelligent people worldwide, providing them with an autonomcollaborative platform to construct an interdisciplinary innovation ecosystem. This platform allows them to transcend geographical constraints and sustainably propel human civilization forward through technological innovation. Nobel DAO plans to attract 300,000 to 1 million of the world's top talents aged 15-35 by the year 2035, initially encompassing varifields such as Digitalization, Artificial Intelligence, Longevity Medicine, Space Technology, Robot Automation, and Green Energy. Eligible candidates will be able to join free of charge.

For the newly enrolled members each year, Nobel DAO offers rewards of US$ 500,000, $200,000, and $100,000 for the top three scorers in the IQ tests. Additionally, for the top three incubation projects initiated by its members in the same year, Nobel DAO also provides rewards of $50,000, $20,000, and $10,000. Nobel DAO is committed to offering its members substantial resources, including financial support and manpower, to bolster their research and technological innovations. Furthermore, the organization will even enlist Nobel laureates to mentor young prodigies and offer much higher rewards for groundbreaking technological innovations than other organizations and institutions.

In addition, Nobel DAO plans to establish the first Geek Center in Hong Kong by next year, taking on the significant responsibility of nurturing multifaceted talents for the region. The Geek Center will bring together the brightest minds from varifields, fostering interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral exchanges. Nobel DAO aims to build the finest extreme sports facilities within the Geek Center, where geeks can enthusiastically engage in extreme sports activities. The center will also regularly host brainstorming sessions, providing geeks with the opportunity for face-to-face interactions to spark innovative ideas. Furthermore, geeks will have the opportunity to engage in quiet meditation, expanding their creative horizons with their unique abilities to change the world.

Mr. Taiheng Chen stated,“The future world will undoubtedly be characterized by competition between ecosystems. Nobel DAO has the potential to facilitate cross-disciplinary exchange and collaboration among the world's top talents, and we firmly believe it can catalyze unprecedented technological breakthroughs, creating a robust technological ecosystem for the benefit of all of humanity. We are honored to collaborate with members of the Nobel family in advancing this groundbreaking initiative.”

“Our family has always upheld Nobel's legacy, tirelessly supporting global innovation for generations. We fully support Hong Kong developing into Asia's tech innovation hub,” said Dr. Michael Nobel.

Mr. Peter Nobel also holds high expectations for Nobel DAO. He expressed, “Blockchain has provided an unprecedented platform for the world. We will be recommending talent to Nobel DAO. We aspire to further promote the scientific spirit through Nobel DAO, bringing together the world's most exceptional technological talents to create a brighter future for humanity.”

About the Nobel s

The Nobel family is a renowned Swedish industrial family. Alfred Nobel, a chemist, engineer, and inventor best known for inventing dynamite, is one of the distinguished members. He later donated most of his wealth to reward the development of science and technology, establishing the famNobel Prizes. Descendants of the Nobel family have also produced numerexceptional individuals who have played pivotal roles in advancing science and technology, as well as contributing significantly to global peace initiatives.

About Omnicredit Technology

Omnicredit Technology, located in Hong Kong, is dedicated to investments in the global digital economy, AI, Big Data, and Biotechnology sectors. Omnicredit, together with its founder's family, established profound collaborations with world-class universities, investment luminaries, influential families such as Bezos, and leading global funds. They have achieved remarkable success in investing in numertop-tier technological projects worldwide, yielding substantial returns. Some of these projects have yielded returns exceeding 100 times the initial investment.