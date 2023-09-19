Qatar's Intrial Production Surges In July:

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's industrial production rose 1.6% year-on-year in July 2023 on faster extraction of hydrocarbons and higher growth in certain non-oil sectors such as beverages and food products, according to official data.
The country's industrial production index (IPI), shot up 2.2% on a monthly basis in the review period, according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
The introduced IPI, a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of production of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period, with respect to a base period 2013.
The mining and quarrying index, which has a relative weight of 82.46%, zoomed 2.1% on a yearly basis on a 2.1% increase in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, even as other mining and quarrying sectors shrank 3.3%.
On a monthly basis, the sector index was seen gaining 2.2% owing to a 2.2% surge in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, whereas other mining and quarrying sectors plummeted 4.8% in the review period.
However, the manufacturing index, with a relative weight of 15.85%, shrank 1.4% year-on-year this July as there was a 9.1% plunge in printing and reproduction of recorded media, 7.1% in refined petroleum products, 5.9% in rubber and plastics products, and 4.1% in cement and other non-metallic mineral products.
Nevertheless, there was a 5.2% jump in the production of beverages, 2.9% in food products, 0.9% in basic metals and 0.1% in chemicals and chemical products in the review period.
On a monthly basis, the manufacturing index shot up 1.4% in July 2023 owing to 4.5% increase in the production of refined petroleum products, 4.1% in basic metals, 3.9% in rubber and plastics products, 1.3% in beverages and 1% in chemicals and chemical products. However, there was a 5.3% decline in the production of cement and other non-metallic mineral products in the review period.
Electricity, which has a 1.16% weight in the IPI basket, saw its index surge 4.3% and 13.1% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in July 2023.
In the case of water, which has a 0.53% weight, the index was seen expanding 0.7% and 0.4% % on annual and monthly basis respectively in the review period.
MENAFN19092023000067011011ID1107102183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.