Amir Meets President Of 78Th Session Of UN General Assembly

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with President of the 78th session of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis at the headquarters of the UN in New York.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir congratulated Francis on assuming the presidency of the current session of the Assembly, wishing him success in his duties.
For his part, the President of the General Assembly expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Amir for the support provided by Qatar to the international organisation, especially to the humanitarian and relief projects in variparts of the world.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments, in addition to a number of topics of common interest, especially those on the agenda of the 78th session.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, and HE Qatar's ambassador to theSheikh Meshal bin Hamad al-Thani. (QNA)
