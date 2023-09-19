Amir Chairs Qatar's Delegation At 78Th UNGA Opening Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday chaired Qatar's delegation at the opening session of the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The session was attended by heads of state and government and heads of delegations and governmental and non-governmnetal organisations. The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani delivered a speech at the session. (QNA)
