Amir Calls For A T World Order Based On Mutual Respect, Peace And Dialogue

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani led Qatar's delegation at the opening session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday.
The session was attended by heads of state and government and heads of delegations and governmental and non-governmnetal organisations.
Delivering a speech on the occasion, His Highness the Amir addressed several key issues and expressed his condolences for recent tragedies while highlighting global challenges and opportunities.
His Highness Sheikh Tamim touched upon a wide range of global issues, from technological advancements to regional conflicts, highlighting the need for responsible development, international cooperation, and peaceful resolutions to conflicts for the betterment of humanity.
His Highness the Amir began by congratulating Dennis Francis on assuming the presidency of the 78th UNGA session and expressing appreciation for the outgoing president Csaba Korosi. He also commended the efforts of the United Nations, led by Secretary-General António Guterres, in pursuing its noble goals.
The Amir extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of a devastating earthquake in Moroand floods in Libya, emphasising Qatar's solidarity with both nations in their times of tragedy.
Drawing the attention of the audience to the current global context, His Highness the Amir noted that humanity is experiencing an era of rapid technological advancement and unprecedented progress. This progress has brought about significant improvements in medicine, technology, and science, leading to longer life expectancy and higher living standards for many. However, the Amir also acknowledged the increasing poverty rates, unemployment, and wealth inequality, as well as the environmental consequences of rapid development.
While recognising the potential of technologies like genetics and artificial intelligence to improve human well-being, His Highness the Amir cautioned against the misuse of these tools. He stressed the importance of responsible development and the need to address issues such as misinformation, privacy invasion, and educational disruption resulting from technological advances. He called for international cooperation and regulation in cyberspace based on the principles of international law.
In this context, His Highnessthe Amir mentioned the upcoming "Web Summit 2024" in Doha, highlighting its significance as an opportunity to review technological advancements and foster global cooperation in the field.
Addressing global disparities, His Highness the Amir emphasised the duty of the international community to address the suffering of people in conflict-ridden regions. The Amir spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, expressing concern about the lack of progress toward a just political solution. His Highness the Amir condemned the expansion of Israeli settlements and the worsening humanitarian situation, reaffirming Qatar's support for the Palestinian people.
Regarding Syria, the Amir stressed the need for a comprehensive political settlement in accordance with the Geneva Declaration and Security Council Resolution 2254, respecting Syria's integrity, sovereignty, and independence.
His Highness the Amir expressed regret over the violence in Sudan, condemning crimes against civilians and calling for accountability. He called for a ceasefire and a peaceful dialogue among Sudanese political forces.
In Lebanon, the Amir stressed the importance of finding sustainable solutions to political crises and addressing economic challenges faced by the Lebanese people.
Regarding Yemen, His Highness the Amir called for a resolution in accordance with the National Dialogue, the Gulf Initiative, and relevant Security Council resolutions.
In Libya, the Amir reiterated Qatar's support for efforts to resolve the crisis and emphasised the importance of building a unified state.
His Highness Sheikh Tamim also mentioned Afghanistan, emphasising the need to ensure compliance with the Doha Agreement, protect human rights, including women's rights, and prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorism.
Talking about the region, the Amir reiterated Qatar's appreciation of the detente witnessed this year, as represented by constructive dialogue and re-establishment of ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as between Egypt and Turkiye.
On the ongoing war in Europe, the Amir stressed the importance of respecting the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict.
His Highness the Amir emphasised the potential and opportunities in the Middle East, the importance of combating stereotypes, and Qatar's commitment to sustainable development, peace, and cooperation.
Highlighting the potential of the Middle East region, the Amir underscored the tolerance, humanity, and peace-loving nature of its people, which often get overshadowed by stereotypes and preconceptions.
The Amir pointed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar as an opportunity for the world to see the nation's true culture and values while promoting sports as a means of bridging cultural gaps and fostering communication.
His Highness the Amir discussed Qatar's journey toward becoming a prospernation that values well-being and prosperity for its people. He noted the significance of Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) investments in addressing global energy challenges while employing advanced and environmentally friendly technologies.
Recognising the responsibilities that come with energy exports, the Amir said Qatar is committed to diversifying its income sources, including clean energy investments. Qatar is actively pursuing environmentally-friendly policies and supporting projects focused on environmental protection, exemplified by the upcoming Qatar Horticultural Expo 2023.
His Highness the Amir emphasised Qatar's role in providing humanitarian aid, mediating conflicts, and facilitating peace in the region. His Highness Sheikh Tamim acknowledged that the path to resolving conflicts peacefully is challenging but more favourable than engaging in wars. Qatar remains deeply committed to these efforts as a core component of its foreign policy.
The Amir also expressed pride in Qatar's partnership with the United Nations, highlighting the opening of the "United Nations House" in Doha, which houses 12 UN offices. Qatar hosted the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, showing its active participation in global efforts to address the needs of these nations.
His Highness the Amir welcomed the Sustainable Development Goals Summit and Qatar's leading role in facilitating government negotiations on the summit's political declaration, reaffirming its commitment to addressing global challenges.
The Amir stressed the importance of cooperation in addressing the refugee crisis and combating racism and incitement against entire peoples, religions, and civilizations. He called for a collective response to these issues and called for an end to acts of desecration of sacred texts, emphasising the need to respect the sanctity of others.
His Highness the Amir highlighted the duty of leaders to ensure peace, security, and a better future for their people. The Amir pointed out that international cooperation and consenare essential to tackle global issues such as climate change, environmental concerns, poverty, occupation, racism, and war crimes. The Amir urged countries to cooperate in implementing international law to safeguard the future of entire nations.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and a number of members of the official delegation were in attendance.
