Albertsonspanies' Team In Homer, Alaskanducts Annual Highway Cleanup

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Albertsons Companies' team in Homer, Alaska is committed to bettering their community.
Through a partnership with the State of Alaska Department of Transportation, our Homer, AK Safeway team adopted two miles of highway, and cleans along the road annually. This year's cleanup was a huge success.
