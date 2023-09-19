Via Raises Awareness Duringfety Day 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) On September 6th, Covia held our annual Safety Day at all our locations, which is designed to raise awareness among our Team Members about critical safety and health issues. This year's theme is "Emergency Preparedness." This is an area we must continue to foon to ensure that Covia Team Members are exceptionally well prepared to respond to an emergency, whether it's work-related or not. In addition to hands-on activities, Andy O'Brien, Covia's Vice President of Safety & Health, hosted a virtual session that focused on our key Safety and Health metrics and goals. He reviewed Covia's safety performance on Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) and Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR). In addition, Andy shared information on how we continue to implement programs that promote S&H awareness and education. These include regional S&H workshops and boot camps, as well as predictive decision-making tools.
The following are just a few examples of how Covia's plants raised awareness during Safety Day 2023.
Roff, Oklahoma Plant
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Plant
Lugoff, South Carolina
Fostering a safe work environment is paramount to everything we do. From our plants to our office locations, safety is critical for the well-being of not just our Team Members, but our customers, communities, and the environment. For more information about Covia's Safety and Health commitments, visit our 2022 ESG Report .
