Duke Energy Announces Winners Of Its 2023 Supplier Excellence Awards

Three supplier excellence awards were presented during Duke Energy's 2023 Supplier Exchange Forum for Corporate Responsibility, Supplier Diversity and Environmental Health and Safety.

“Our suppliers are key partners in Duke Energy's clean energy transition, and we recognize and value those who go beyond the supply of goods and services to create long-term value and establish a competitive advantage for our customers and communities,” said Dwight Jacobs, Duke Energy's Chief Procurement Officer.

Recipients of Duke Energy's 2023 Supplier Excellence Awards included:



MasTec, Inc. – Diverse Supplier of the Year : Duke Energy's business with the Hispanic-owned infrastructure services company has grown significantly over the last several years, now spanning across most business units and reflective of their exceptional service.

Quanta Services LLC – Corporate Responsibility Supplier of the Year: Quanta consistently performs to the highest safety, quality and sustainability standards for Natural Gas, Customer Delivery and Transmission projects at Duke Energy and maintains an intentional foon doing business with diverse suppliers. The SEFA Group – Environmental, Health and Safety Supplier of the Year: The SEFA Group performed roughly 184,000 hours of ash handling and disposal and waste removal services for Duke Energy with zero OSHA recordable injuries – helping both protect local communities and ensure employee safety.

“Duke Energy's corporate responsibility strategy focuses on strengthening the vitality of our local communities, diversity, and the environment where we live and work,” said Jacobs.“We are pleased to congratulate and thank MasTec, Quanta and The SEFA Group for their valuable contributions to Duke Energy.”

