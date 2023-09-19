Kerala News LIVE: Kerala's Second Vande Bharat Express Likely To Begin On September 24

The interrogation of cooperative bank employees and intermediaries in the Karuvannur bank fraud case will continue today. Thrissur Cooperative Bank Secretary Binu and others were interrogated for several hours on Tuesday (June 19). The ED is collecting information about the benami investments made by the main accused, Satheesh Kumar. Another notice will be issued to AC Moiteen MLA who did not appear for questioning yesterday.

8.00 am:

Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin on September 24

The much-awaited second Vande Bharat Express is likely to be operational from September 24 (Sunday). It will be operating the service between Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha.

