CNTE (Invested By CATL) Released New Upgraded ESS In RE+2023

The body of NOVA 2000 is as thin as 217mm, and the capacity of a single electrical box is as high as 14.3kWh, which has more electrical capacity while occupying less space. The NOVA 2000 low voltage residential ESS cabhas high compatibility and can adapted to multiple mainstream inverters. The electric box adopts integrated design which requires only a few steps to complete the fixed installation on the wall. It can be expand to 228.8kWh in parallel.

Different from other residential ESS products in the market, NOVA 2000 adopts CATL lithium iron phosphate battery with a cycle life up to 8,000 times, which is more suitable for long-term high-frequency use scenarios such as homes and small businesses. With IP66 high level protection, the device can run stably at -20 ° C ~45 ° C, fearless of heat and low temperature, and can be used for indoor and outdoor applications.

Driven by policy and market demand, theenergy storage market will continue to grow. Families equipped with residential ESS can achieve clean energy generating for self-use, saving household electricity costs. The NOVA 2000 can quickly switch to off-grid mode for 0.02s to ensure the power supply in special cases such as power outage, helping to improve household energy autonomy.

The driving force of development comes from continuinnovation. As a high-tech enterprise invested by CATL, CNTE fully combined the cutting-edge technological advantages of CATL, focusing on the field of energy storage, supporting global sustainable development with science and technology, letting clean energy benefit more industries and families and sharing a zero-carbon life with the world.

SOURCE Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd.