Arabian Center Wees The Exciting Addition Of Air Maniax Indoor Adventure Park

Dubai, – 5 September 2023 - Arabian Center, Dubai's premier community mall located in Al Mizhar 1, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Air Maniax, an innovative indoor family adventure park that seamlessly blends fun with fitness. This riveting new addition is set to redefine leisure experiences in the city, offering families, friends, and children an unparalleled destination for non-stop entertainment.

Spanning an impressive 23,000 square feet, Air Maniax promises an array of thrilling activities suitable for all age groups, from toddlers to adults. The park, created by Dubai-based View Emirates, features multiple indoor activities including an Inflatable Arena, Meltdown, Warrior Run, Multi-sports Arena, Warrior Assault, Zip Zag a fast and thrilling zip line, a dedicated toddler zone Pwhat differentiates this Air Maniax Park from others is the introduction of a Trampoline Parkour zone. Additionally, a caf restaurant is available, serving a variety of refreshments and food including freshly brewed Costa Coffee.

Prices for Air Maniax start from AED 85 per person, with operating hours ranging from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays, and extended hours until 12:00 am on weekends.

Air Maniax has established itself as a household name in the UAE, with multiple locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Known for its awards and reputation as a leading children's birthday party venue, Air Maniax aims to unite the community through engaging and physically active experiences.

Founder of Air Maniax, Riyaz Suterwalla, expressed his excitement about the new park: 'We are honored to open our doors in the vibrant Al Khawaneej area and bring the Air Maniax brand to this community. Whether you are a toddler, child, adult, school group, or corporate team, Air Maniax guarantees an exhilarating experience that gets your heart racing, blood pumping, and adrenaline peaking.'

The grand opening of Air Maniax at Arabian Center took place on 1st September 2023, and visitors enjoyed incredible opening specials.