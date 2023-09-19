Bioven To Present At The Cantor Global Healthcarenference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiovenInc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Mark Singleton, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 1:50 p.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the“Investors” section of the Company's website at and will be available for replay on that site following the event.
About Bioven
Biovendelivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioveninclude offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Biovenis a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit , and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter . Biovenand the Biovenlogo are registered trademarks of BiovenLLC.
Investor and Media Contact:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
