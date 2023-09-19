Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence Division Wins Employer Of Choice Awards For 5Th Time

Hexagon - Employer of Choice

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division has been recognised for the fifth year as an Employer of Choice in The Australian Business Awards (ABA) 2023. The awards are an annual all-encompassing awards program that recognises organisations that demonstrate the core values of business innovation, product innovation, technological achievement and employee engagement via a set of established business and product award categories.

The Australian Business Award for Employer of Choice (EOC) recognises organisations that develop leading workplaces that maximise the full potential of their workforce through established policies and practices that demonstrate effective employee recruitment, engagement and retention.

Fabio Yada, Senior Vice President of Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division Asia Pacific, said,“This is the fifth time that Hexagon has been recognised for this award, and this achievement is a testament to the work we continue to put into our innovative people programs, training and development D&I and sustainability practices, all forming an essential part of maintaining Hexagon's high-performing culture and securing our long-term competitiveness.

“At Hexagon, we believe that if you can see it, you can do it. We put our trust in our people and they in return put their trust in us, exemplified by our stable, talented and dedicated team of highly engaged and long-tenured employees in Australia and globally. This award is dedicated to all our employees,” Yada noted.

ABA participation is open to all private and public companies, multinationals and their subsidiaries, non-government organisations, educational institutions, government departments, government agencies, government authorities and statutory bodies operating in Australia. Participants must demonstrate their achievements across the key areas of Organisational Culture & Leadership; Education, Training & Development; Health, Safety & Satisfaction; Performance, Recognition & Remuneration.

Entries are assessed utilising a robust and dynamic framework to ensure that the assessment process is pertinent and objective. The Employer of Choice Framework (EOC Framework) is utilised as a structured model of assessment that enables the participating organisations to be benchmarked against world-class performance standards. The EOC Framework consists of specialised assessment modules pertaining to the award category. Entries in this category are evaluated utilising the EOC Assessment module. The EOC Assessment module provides a robust set of requirements used as the methodology for benchmarking and knowledge building among the participating organisations.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomtechnologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonom– ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division helps clients design, construct, and operate more profitable, safe, and sustainable industrial facilities. We empower customers to unlock data, accelerate industrial project modernization and digital maturity, increase productivity, and move the sustainability needle.

Our technologies produce actionable insights that enable better decision-making and intelligence across the asset lifecycle of industrial projects, leading to improvements in safety, quality, efficiency, and productivity, which contribute to Economic and Environmental Sustainability.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries andsales of approximately 5,2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagonand follow@HexagonAB.

