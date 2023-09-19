CUDDLY® Demonstratesmitment To Dallas Fort Worth Petmunity Through Gener Donation At Pets Are Family Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Keeping Dallas Families Together
The Dallas Fort Worth Pets are Family event received a generdonation of $10,000 worth of pet food from CUDDLY Club members.
CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CUDDLY ® Demonstrates Commitment to Dallas Fort Worth Pet Community Through GenerDonation at Pets are Family Event
CUDDLY, a mission-driven company focused on supporting animals and animal rescuers, has donated over $100,000 worth of pet food and other products at the recent Dallas Fort Worth Pets are Family event on September 9th.
CUDDLY was built to help animal welfare non-profit organizations improve their fundraising efforts by providing them with a robust suite of business tools. CUDDLY's platform has improved fundraising efforts for over 4,000 animal rescues in order to help save more animals.
The CUDDLY Club is CUDDLY's monthly subscription service that allows donors to have their donations pooled together to make a bigger impact on animals and animal rescues in need. Donations can be used to fund an urgent surgery, an airplane for transport, or supplies needed for animals in recovery. Committed to creating a lasting impact on the lives of pets and pet families, the CUDDLY Club has been able to make a positive impact on the wellbeing of animals worldwide.
The Dallas Fort Worth Pets are Family event, a gathering of pet families who want to ensure the wellbeing of their beloved pets, witnessed an astounding turnout with over 800 pets served. The pets received food, assistance with microchipping, and medical support. Recognizing the need within the community, the generdonations of CUDDLY Club members provided a substantial amount of the pet food that was distributed.
About CUDDLY:
CUDDLY is a fundraising and wishlist platform dedicated to helping animal organizations worldwide, while supporting over 3,500 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The for-good startup seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via wishlist and monetary donations. CUDDLY also provides fundraising and marketing support, as well as valuable community business tools, to help support the important initiatives of animal welfare organizations. For more information, please visit cuddly.com.
