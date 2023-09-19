Jann Klose Unveils Mesmerizingtic Ic Video For All The Way Down Filmed In Mex

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Jann Klose - "All The Way Down"
Jann Klose - "All The Way Down"
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Renowned singer-songwriter Jann Klose has released a mesmerizing acoustic music video for his latest single, "All The Way Down," a captivating track from his critically acclaimed studio album, "Surrender." Shot in the picturesque surroundings of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, this music video beautifully captures the essence of the song's narrative and the rich Mariachi culture that inspired it.
During a recent trip to Mexico, Jann Klose performed a memorable show in the enchanting old colonial city of San Miguel de Allende. It was here that he connected with local videographer Eugenio Maillefert, and together, they embarked on a creative journey to bring "All The Way Down" to life visually.
In this evocative music video, Jann Klose immerses himself in the role of a street musician, drawing inspiration from the vibrant Mariachi bands that grace the streets, playing music for both locals and tourists. This experience harked back to Jann's early days when he honed his musical skills as a young musician, performing in subway stations and trains in Hamburg, Germany, during his high school years.
Watch the acoustic music video for“All The Way Down” HERE ( )
Jann Klose shared his inspiration for the concept, saying, "Eugenio and I wanted to capture the beauty of San Miguel de Allende, and the acoustic version of the song just felt like it fit perfectly into the setting. It felt like a return to my roots, a simpler time in my career."
The music video for "All The Way Down" transports viewers to the enchanting streets of San Miguel de Allende, where Jann's evocative lyrics and soulful melodies harmoniously blend with the picturesque backdrop of the city. It is a visual journey that reflects the essence of the song's narrative and showcases Jann's deep connection with music and culture.
"All The Way Down" is a standout track from Jann Klose's "Surrender" album, which has received widespread acclaim for its emotive storytelling, masterful songwriting, and Jann's captivating vocal prowess. The album explores themes of love, self-discovery, and transformation, offering listeners a heartfelt and introspective musical experience.
Experience the magic of San Miguel de Allende and the acoustic beauty of "All The Way Down" by watching the music video on Jann Klose's official YouTube channel.
Follow Jann's socials for all the latest news:
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107102021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.