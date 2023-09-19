SELLANTROLS To Deliver Building Management And SCADA Applications For HS2 Tunnels In Greater London

SELLA CONTROLS has been awarding the contract to deliver the Building Management Systems (BMS) and SCADA Systems for the S1 and S2 Section Tunnels for HS2 (High Speed 2 Limited).

The contract has been awarded by the main works civil contractor for this section of the railway. Skanska Costain Strabag Joint Venture (SCS JV) are in the process of construction works that includes two tunnel sections. These are the Northolt Tunnel and the Euston Tunnel.

Each Tunnel consists of a number of ventilation shafts and portals that require BMS SCADA to monitor and deliver performance information both locally and to a central Engineering Management System.

The contract requires SELLA CONTROLS to undertake the complete design, including equipment selection, engineering, implementation, factory integration testing, installation and commissioning of eleven independent BMS SCADA applications. The project commenced in August and will run through to the completion of Skanska Costain Strabag JV's main works program once all of the installations have been handed back to HS2.

The BMS SCADA system will be designed to interface and integrate with Ventilation Systems, LV Power Distribution, Portal and Ventilation Shaft Utilities and Fire Systems. This will require a significant level of stakeholder engagement with other design and delivery teams from multiple sub system suppliers as well as interfacing with HS2 to deliver one common solution.

Chris Elliott, Business Development Director for SELLA CONTROLS Rail business commented;“The award of this contract by Skanska Costain Strabag JV is a demonstration of our expertise in rail systems integration and our position in the UK rail market as a premier supplier of control system applications.”

Elliott commented further;“Having already completed projects in support of the enabling works at Euston for the HS2 program, the business was eager to support the main works program.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO for HIMA Group commented:“To be awarded this prestigiscope of works is excellent news for the business both in the UK and for the HIMA Group globally”.

Matthew Soul, Testing & Commissioning Manager for Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS JV) commented;“After a competitive tender process, we are delighted to announce that SELLA CONTROLS has been awarded the BMS and Comms scope of work for the S1 and S2 main works civil contract of the HS2 project. SELLA CONTROLS stood out due to their expertise, reputation and collaborative behaviour demonstrated through the procurement process. Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS JV) look forward to delivering this important element of the works in partnership with SELLA CONTROLS, on behalf of HS2.”

About HIMA:

The HIMA Group is the world's leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 900 employees and operates from over 50 locations worldwide.

Rail Industry Solutions:

With the world's first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

Process Industry Solutions:

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world's largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 50,000 TÜV-certified safety systems

(SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector.



As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle.



The world's first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA's Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can tcombine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system).

Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

About Sella Controls:

Established in 1974 as Sella Controls, the company was appointed agent for HIMA Paul Hildebrandt for safety system products in 1983; and became Hima-Sella Ltd in 1994. In 2001, Hima-Sella Ltd received the first ever CASS certificate – awarded for functional safety management in accordance with IEC 61508. In June 2017 the company changed its name back to Sella Controls. The change of name reflects the successful and continued development of the business across an increasing number of industry sectors, whilst maintaining its long standing relationship with HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH of Bruehl, Germany.

Today, Sella Controls is recognised as a market leader in 'engineered solutions' for safety, control, automation and telecommunication applications in the oil & gas, petrochemical, rail, steel and power industries. Current services include completely integrated systems, panel building, sub-assemblies, product development and on-site support.

The company is an active member of RISQS – the standard database from which companies in the rail sector select their contractors and suppliers; First Point Assessment Limited (FPAL, the industry database from which those operating in the oil and gas industries select their contractors and suppliers); and the Joint Qualification Scheme (JQS, the prerequisite for suppliers to the oil industry in Norway and Denmark, as used by the top 20 oil companies in those countries). Sella Controls is also a member of several associations and industry-based councils, including the Railway Industries Association, Rail Alliance, Energy Industries Council, the Institute of Measurement & Control, and the Nuclear Industry Association, keeping the company up to date with the changes in legislation and standards.

Recent multi-million pound contracts won by Sella Controls in the rail sector include the supply of a new Traction Power SCADA System for Dockland's Light Rail, Safety PLC Depot Control Solutions, PPOS Solutions and extensive works for Network Rail as part of the Safer Isolations program. Sella Controls are an integrator of Mitsubishi, Panorama, Honeywell and ICONICS products as well as a supplier of HIMA Safety Systems.

The company is headquartered in Ashby de la Zouch with regional offices in Cheshire, Leicestershire and Aberdeenshire. In total, Sella Controls employs more than 100 full-time personnel.