Taraf Announces The Groundbreaking Of Its Nic Residential Property Luce On Palm Jumeirah

Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has completed the groundbreaking for its upcoming property Luce, an exquisite residential development located on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The groundbreaking marks the start of the construction phase, bringing the project a significant step forward towards completion.

Taraf has partnered with award-winning MZ Architects and construction firm Asasat Aldhafra APCC Building Contracting – the latter started enabling works in August.

Low Ping, CEO of Yas Holding Group commented:“Luce represents fresh perspective on luxury living tailored for discerning local and international investors. Through Taraf's unique and distinct approach, we demonstrate our commitment to deliver high quality offerings in the Real Estate sector. As we commence construction on Luce, we extend an invitation to witness a harmoniblend of exclusivity, opulence, and unparalleled design, curated to redefine contemporary living.”

Ahmad Shibel, CEO of Taraf said:“We're thrilled to be starting the construction of Luce, Taraf's first iconic property. With this groundbreaking, we are moving forward with our commitment to shape the future of luxury living by redefining the standards of residential properties. We're proud to be working with partners, which are each leaders in their fields to make this project a reality.''

The successful launch of Luce has captivated the interest of buyers seeking a unique living experience. The development offers a wide range of residential units, including spaciapartments all thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. Each residence boasts state-of-the-art facilities, contemporary interiors, and panoramic waterfront views, promising an unmatched lifestyle in the heart of Palm Jumeirah.

Luce offers private beach access to pristine white sands, exclusive lifestyle amenities, spaci2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with a duplex and a penthouse. The building's design is inspired by nature, the beach, and the sand's elegant curves and organic lines, and takes its cues from the fluidity within both Dubai's desert and seascapes.

About Taraf:

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf's attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurilifestyle for residents and investors in the and beyond.

About Yas Holding:

Yas Holding is a renowned UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio spanning multiple sectors and more than 50 operating subsidiaries. Active in sectors as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, food, technology, education, real estate, and aviation. Our breadth of scope is underpinned and strengthened by our commitment to the provision of high-value, high-quality products, and services. Yas Holding's diverse companies operate throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.