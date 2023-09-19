Taiwan Semnductor Intry Landscape Report 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Explores Taiwan's Position in the Global Semiconductor Industry Supply Chains and Progress of Three Major Sectors

DUBLIN, Ireland – The “Taiwanese Semiconductor Industry Landscape, 2023 and Beyond” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an outlook on the global semiconductor market forecast for the period 2023-2024, explores Taiwan's position in the semiconductor industry supply chains, and delves into the progress of three major semiconductor industry sectors: IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing (OSAT). Additionally, the report includes a top-10 company ranking for each sector.

The global semiconductor market is projected to reach a value of US$515 billion in 2023 and is expected to continue growing in 2024.

Building on the strong growth witnessed in 2021 in IC design, IC manufacturing, and IC packaging and testing (OSAT), Taiwan's semiconductor industry demonstrated a remarkable double-digit expansion in 2022, outperforming the global average.

However, the industry is likely to face varidegrees of adjustment in 2023, with shipment value predicted to exceed NT$3.85 trillion (US$125 billion).

Taiwan's Global Position and Development in the Semiconductor Industry; Development of Taiwan's Major Semiconductor Industry Sectors.

