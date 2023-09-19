Kuwait Social Affairs Minister Meets GCC Peers In Cat

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah held bilateral talks with his counterparts from other GCC member states in Muscat, capital of Oman, on Tuesday on the fringes of the ninth meeting of the GCC ministerial committee on social development affairs.
During his meeting with Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, the minister reviewed the role of non-government organization in social development.
They exchanged views on women and children affairs as well as the quality of services for people with special needs, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Social Affairs.
Sheikh Feras also met Qatari Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad to discuss cooperation and review the progress of the implementation of the GCC strategy for social and human development.
His meeting with Bahraini Minister of Social Development Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor focused on experience sharing in the field of productive family project and entrepreneurs' incubators as well as the implementation of relevant memoranda of understanding.
The two-day ninth meeting of the GCC ministerial committee on social development affairs mulls the progress of initiatives for empowering the persons with special needs, the single GCC guidelines for voluntarism and philanthropism. (end)
