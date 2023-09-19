NEW ORLEANS, Sept. X, 2023 - Will Scott, CEO of Search Influence, will speak this Thursday, September 21, at Pubcon Pro 2023, along with Content at Scale President Julia McCoy. Scott will address the use of AI Content in search engine optimization (SEO) planning and execution, which can save marketers hours on content creation.

The session, titled“ChatGPT and AI Use Cases for Marketers,” will look into how companies are using AI to improve content productivity for both creation and editing. The Pubcon audience will see real-world case studies and get practical advice and inspiration. McCoy and Scott will demonstrate from their direct experience how they, and their teams are using AI to drive marketing objectives.

Scott has been working in SEO for more than 20 years and is an early adopter of Generative AI tools for content creation and optimization. He has written a number of articles on the benefits and risks of AI, available on the Search Influence website, LinkedIn, and Near Media.

In addition to his more recent writing on AI, Scott has been a contributor to Search Engine Land and other leading online publications on topics of small business marketing, Local SEO, and Content Marketing for more than 15 years.

His most recent article, SEO Skyscraper Method + ChatGPT Data Mining = Winning the SERP , is written to showcase how a traditional SEO tactic, the Skyscraper Technique can be improved with the use of AI Content.

Will has been focused on how to use AI, and AI content to drive real-word outcomes for marketing clients without simply churning out generic AI generated content. By taking advantage of the research and analysis capabilities of AI tools, marketers can quickly bring to market new research and ideas to help tell the story of their brands.

The Pubcon Pro Annual 2023 conference takes place on September 19-21, 2023, at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin. Pubcon, in its 22nd year, boasts well-known speakers sharing both cutting-edge and tried-and-true digital marketing strategies focusing on search engine optimization.

“Pubcon is one of the longest-running digital marketing conferences and the place to be for professional online marketers. Both on the podium and at the 'pub', the best in SEO and Digital Marketing are at Pubcon,” says Scott.

“AI may not take your job, but an expert who learns how to use AI might,” says Scott.“Marketers need to get comfortable with these tools. Today, we may be experimenting, but tomorrow, AI prompt engineering will be a job requirement.”

Scott, McCoy and many of the presenters at Pubcon Pro 2023 are pushing the envelope of what's possible with AI content. To its credit, Pubcon is at the forefront of bringing AI content to professional marketers and assurent they too are ahead of the curve.

Scott's company, Search Influence, is a New Orleans-based SEO and digital marketing agency focused on continuimprovement. The company's value“hungry” is about driving and sharing this innovation:“Hungry: We are a community of explorers; we're naturally curiand hungry to learn. We take initiative, approach opportunities with a thirst for innovation, and share this knowledge with the company and our clients.”

Learn more about AI in SEO and other SEO topics on the Search Influence blog .

