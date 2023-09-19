Mikeworldwide Honored On The PR 100 List Of Top Public Relations Agencies

"We're excited to present this year's 'The PR100' list. This diverse group of agencies represents the preeminent communication and marketing firms from across the United States and beyond, who are all contributing to the industry's growth with intelligence, innovation, and a clear sense of purpose," stated LSmith, Founder of The PR Net.

To evaluate this year's applications, The PRassembled a panel of esteemed industry professionals, including:



Karina Sokolovsky: Chief Communications Officer, Sotheby's

Jessica Stacey: Senior Vice President, External Communications, Event + Experiential Marketing, Sephora

Melody Lee: Chief Marketing Officer, Mercedes-Benz

Aaron Alexander: Vice President of Public Relations,

Myther

Gabrielle Gambrell: Senior Communications Lead, Amazon Richard McLeod: Senior Vice President Brand, Canada Goose

MikeWorldWide has office locations and talent hubs across the US and UK, and supports clients across sectors from professional services and B2B technology to food and beverage, sports and entertainment, consumer products and services brands.

The full PR100 list can be found here .

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the& Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of corporate reputation, consumer brand marketing and technology. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.

About PR

The PRis the premier global network for marketing and communications professionals. It redefines the traditional networking club and is recognized as an "industry insider favorite" among executives seeking a central platform for industry insights and connections. Founded by industry veteran LSmith in 2015, The PRoffers online content that reads like a magazine, exclusive member services, and highly coveted digital and in-person member events.

