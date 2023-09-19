Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Book The Book Of Psychological Truths By R. Duncan Wallace, MD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ --
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Self Help book "The Book of Psychological Truths " by R. Duncan Wallace, MD , currently available at .
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Jamie Michele for Readers' Favorite
The Book of Psychological Truths: A Psychiatrist's Guide to Really Good Thinking for Really Great Living by R. Duncan Wallace, MD is a non-fiction self-help book that pierces the veil of what many ofhave been told and taught our entire lives about what we think, feel and control, and enhances science-backed facts by leveraging out inherent signal awareness. In doing this, Dr. Wallace provides a set of truths that reach beyond traditional mindsets. Broken down into seven distinct and interconnected sections, the book covers a multitude of areas that include, but are by no means limited to, the removal of pressure and pain that are blocks to self-power, the flow, function and greatest forces and how to harness them, navigating relationships, communication, situational stress, higher healing and living as the best versions of ourselves.
I've always found myself lying to a psychiatrist, having been in and out of offices with a rare form of OCD since the age of 12, in the misguided notion that if I say what I think they want to hear that I can crack on independently. Nothing to see here, folks. Of course, this changed as I got older and more comfortable in my own skin and in my own mind. The Book of Psychological Truths is the guide that I wish I could take back to myself in my early twenties and assure myself that I had it within me to power forward. What Dr. R. Duncan Wallace provides is what we all actually need: to have our inner turmoil validated and to helppush through organically. The most eye opening section for me was on handling situational anxiety and understanding its value. This is the first time in 30 years someone told me that anxiety has a purpose, and that purpose is positive. We are signaled that our quality of life is in danger and it allows for preparedness. Yes, many ofexacerbate it, and mastery of this is part of Dr. Wallace's truths, but once we accept that and embrace the signal for what it is, and listen to it, we are better for it. Overall, the entire book is like seven different, profoundly important light-switch moments. Very highly recommended."
You can learn more about R. Duncan Wallace, MD and "The Book of Psychological Truths" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107101966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.