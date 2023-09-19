Amir Meets President Of 78Th Session Of UN General Assembly

New York: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with President of the 78th session of United Nations General Assembly HE Dennis Francis at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir congratulated HE Dennis Francis on assuming the presidency of the current session of the Assembly, wishing him success in his duties.

For his part, HE the President of the General Assembly expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the support provided by the State of Qatar to the international organization, especially to the humanitarian and relief projects in variparts of the world.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international developments, in addition to a number of topics of common interest, especially those on the agenda of the 78th session.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America HE Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani.