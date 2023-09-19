King, Alimi Diss Efforts To End Yemen Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met Yemen Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al Alimi and discussed efforts to end the Yemeni crisis.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and attended by Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, King Abdullah stressed Jordan's position in support of all endeavours aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees the restoration of security and stability for the people of Yemen.
According to a royal court statement, the meeting also covered bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in varifields.
His Majesty noted the importance of maintaining efforts at varilevels in the fight against terrorism, within a holistic approach.
For his part, Al Alimi stressed the importance of bolstering the partnership between the two countries, expressing appreciation for Jordan's stances in support of the Yemeni people
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.
MENAFN19092023000117011021ID1107101948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.