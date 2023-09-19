Vial To Sponsor The 4Th Annual Gene Therapy For Ophthalmic Disordersnference 2023 In Boston, MA

The 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference is a preeminent event that unites thought leaders from leading biopharma, biotech, and academic institutes working to transform eye disease treatment. Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions on the latest trends, breakthroughs, and opportunities shaping the industry. The conference offers a unique platform for industry stakeholders to network, share insights, and collaborate toward driving advancements in the field of ophthalmology.

Vial's Vice President of Business Development, Dan Gallagher, and Associate Business Development Director, John Sheperdson, will be representing the organization. Gallagher will share insights into Vial's technological advancements and discuss the transformative potential of their solutions in the context of clinical trials.

"I am genuinely grateful for the invitation and excited about the prospect of meaningful conversations that could shape the trajectory of gene therapy for ophthalmic disorders. I'm looking forward to sharing Vial's technology advancements and discussing the transformative potential of our solutions for the future of ophthalmic clinical trials," said Dan Gallagher, VP of Business Development at Vial.

How to connect with Vial at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference?

Book a meeting by emailing John Sheperdson at [email protected]

