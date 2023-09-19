Invaders Strike Village In Dsk Region With Iskander, Kh-35 Missiles

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"On September 19, 2023, at around 15:00, the occupation forces shelled the village of Petropavlivka, Volnovakha district. According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the settlement with three Iskander missiles and one Kh-35 missile," the post said.

According to law enforcers, four locals were injured.

"Among the victims is a family: a husband and wife, both aged 58, and their 30-year-old son. At the time of the attack, the family was in their own house, and a neighbor came under fire near their house," the regional prosecutor's office added.

According to the report, the missile attack damaged six houses, garages, an outbuilding and a hangar.

Photos: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office / Facebook