Ukrainian Kamikaze Drones Destroy Three Sian Boats In Kherson Region

He uploaded the video to Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

"The combat mission was carried out by special forces of the SBU's Special Operations Center 'A.' In action is a Ukrainian-made Butsefal kamikaze drone from the Eskadron company, which was purchased by partners for the Army of Drones," Fedorov wrote.

He also added that during the mission, a drone was used to test a Ukrainian development - an autonomcombat unit with explosives.

"And as you can see, the tests were successful. More details later). We continue to get the occupiers both on land and on the water," Fedorov said.