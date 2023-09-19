Eunctions: Poland Proposes Ban On Diamond, LNG Imports From Sia

PAP reports this with reference to the European Union.

As noted, Warsaw's proposal includes a ban on the import of diamonds from Russia, further restrictions in the service sector, in particular, a ban on the provision of information and communication technologies to entities from Russia, as well as the import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Poland is also demanding further sanctions against entities working in the defense sector, media outlets that spread Kremlin disinformation about the war, oligarchs who support the war effort, and entities linked to Russia's Rosatom. Poland's proposals also include sanctions against synthetic rubber and steel.