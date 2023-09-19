Sia Orders To Print 230,000 Certificates For Family Members Of Perished Veterans

This was reported by the Verstka publication, which investigated the data from the state procurement portal, Ukrinform saw.

In particular, 200,000 certificates of "family members of perished veterans" will be allocated for the Ministry of Defense, another 30,000 for the Ministry of Social Security.

In May 2023, the Ministry of Social Security concluded a similar contract – at that time, more than 95,000 veterans' certificates and 23,716 – for the families of the perished veterans were ordered. Orders were placed last year as well, but then it was only about a few thousand certificates.

In general, since the outset of the war against Ukraine, more than 900,000 "veteran" certificates and about 260,000 certificates for family members of the killed soldiers have been ordered in Russia.

Since June, relatives of "volunteers" who died in the war, including mercenaries from the Wagner Group, have also been included in the list of those to whom certificates of "family member of a perished (deceased) veteran" are issued.

The number of ordered certificates may indirectly point to Russia's losses in the ongoing war, the publication reports.

As of September 18, Russia's death toll in Ukraine amounted to 272,940, as per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.