Torqata Data & Analytics Rgnized As 2023 MOTOR Top 20 Awards Winner

Presented by MOTOR Information Systems – one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data since 1903 – the Top 20 Awards are a recognition of the most notable solutions in the automotive space, voted on by industry peers.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by such a long-running and well-recognized program, especially considering the great show of support from our peers," said Tim Eisenmann, CEO of Torqata.“Throughout the last year, we've pushed the envelope on optimizing the supply chain for our retailers, manufacturers and distributors. Shop diagnostics have seen gross margin improvements of up to eight percent, and we're looking forward to pushing this even further in 2024.”

Torqata's retail product suite pushes the limits of optimization in the industry, allowing retailers, manufacturers and distributors to shave off inefficiencies and increase profit across the board. Torqata's powerful tools optimize inventory, pricing and programs by aggregating data to create advanced statistical models that provide actionable insights, allowing companies to improve building or stocking in response to forecasted consumer demand. Through optimizing the supply chain in this way, Torqata's solution reduces overall excess inventory and both the financial and environmental costs associated with it.

Though winners were officially announced this week, the MOTOR Top 20 Awards will be presented at AAPEX 2023 starting Oct. 31, where representatives of Torqata are exhibiting at booth number J9232, located in the Tire Servicing section in Joe's Garage, and will accept the winner's plaque in person.

About Torqata

Torqata Data & Analytics is a data analytics software company that helps tire manufacturers, distributors and retailers maximize profits and customer value by providing data visibility and connectivity across the supply chain. Torqata offers a full suite of data-driven software tools for pricing, inventory management, and sales insights designed to streamline operations and reduce or eliminate stale inventory. This allows manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to improve key areas of their business performance using patented technologies, and data-driven analytics and insights.

Torqata's vision is to enable and inform manufacturers, distributors, service, and tire shop owners to source, price, and optimize their inventory; this reduces waste and drives profits through the entire distribution channel.

About MOTOR

MOTOR Information Systems, a Hearst Company, is one of the world's premier suppliers of automotive data and since 1903, has provided accurate, thorough and timely information. For more information, visit motor.com.

