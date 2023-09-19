Two Palestinians Killed By Isli Forces In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday evening during the storming of Jenin camp in the West Bank.
Twenty others were injured during the Israeli military operation in the camp, according to local sources.
A special force, belonging to the Israeli occupation army stormed the camp, surrounded two houses, and fired missiles at them.
Armed clashes occurred with Palestinian resistance fighters, preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded. Israeli Channel 12 claimed that the occupation forces arrested a leader of Al-AMartyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement. (end)
