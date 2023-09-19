US National Debt Topsd 33.05 Tln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Dept. of Treasury said Tuesday thenational debt surged to USD 33.05 trillion, the largest amount of outstanding borrowing by the Federal Government accumulated over the nation's history.
Policymakers need to be straight with the American public, and they need to come together on a plan to bring our debt under control, according to a statement by the Treasury's committee responsible federal budget.
The statement coincides with lawmakers' trying to press ahead with a plan to keep the federal government away from shutdown and meet the deadline of September 30.
Treasury Secretary JYellen said yesterday she saw no signs theeconomy is at risk of a downturn.
However, she warned that failure by the Congress to pass a legislation on federal funding could result in slowing momentum in the economy. (end)
asj.gb
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107101827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.