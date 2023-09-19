Usncerned Over Canada's Allegation, Urges India Tooperate

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New York- Authorities in the United States have been in close contact with their Canadian counterparts about allegations the Indian government was involved in the murder of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada and have urged India to cooperate with the investigation, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
“We have been in close contact with our Canadian colleagues about this. We're quite concerned about the allegations. We think it's important there is a full and open investigation and we would urge the Indian Government to cooperate with that investigation,” the official told reporters at a news briefing.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said authorities were“actively pursuing credible allegations” linking New Delhi's agents to the murder of a Khalistani terrorist, an assertion India quickly dismissed as 'absurd'.
The spat deals a fresh blow to diplomatic ties that have been fraying for years, with New Delhi unhappy over Khalistani separatist activities in Canada. It now threatens trade ties too, with talks on a proposed trade deal frozen last week.
Each nation also expelled a diplomat in tat-for-tat moves, with Canada removing India's top intelligence officer, while New Delhi responded by giving a Canadian diplomat five days to leave. Read Also India Expels Canadian Diplomat In Tit-For-Tat Move Canada Expels Indian Diplomat As It Investigates India's Possible Link To Sikh Activist's Murder
