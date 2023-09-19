Nigerians With St Lucia Passport, Can Travel V-Free To Canada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Sunday Ehigiator

LAGOS, Nigeria – The Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria, Zuberu Kadiri has revealed that Nigerians who have an Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, or Saint Lucia second passport now have visa-free air travel via an eTA to Canada.

Kadiri made this known while speaking on the impact of Canada's Visa-Free Air Travel Policy (eTA) on Nigerians, through a statement.

According to him,“Citizenship-by-Investment and Residency-by-Investment programmes have become popular choices and 'Plan Bs' for Nigerians and their families.

“RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is one of the leading international investment migration advisory firms. RIF Trust has assisted over 6,000 clients and their families to secure global access through Citizenship and Residency-by-Investment programmes.

“However, if you're travelling as a citizen of these countries, you must have held a Canadian vwithin the past 10 years or possess a valid United States non-immigrant vto qualify. This enables you to apply for an eTA instead of a traditional vwhen visiting Canada by air.”