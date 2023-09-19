REACT FASTER AND PLAY LONGER WITH THE 2023 GAMINGLLECTION FROM OAKLEY®

Expand your game with the new Gaming Collection from Oakley®. Powered by Prizm GamingTM 2.0, a lens technology that is delivering enhanced comfort to react faster and play longer, Oakley's latest product release allows for gamers to continue expanding their game with gaming-inspired and headset compatible frame assortment. The new 2023 Oakley Gaming Campaign features Team Oakley athletes Seth“Scump” Abner, Maria“Chica” Lopez, Hector“Repullze” Torres, Karl“Alem40” Zarth, ChelseaBytes, Joel“Orb” Kumlin and Michaela“Mimi” Lintrup.

The 2023 Gaming Collection from Oakley celebrates the release of HELUX, for those who don't shy away from the bold. Featuring an extra-large frame that is made of lightweight O MatterTM material, the result is an optimized field-of-view for an outstanding gaming experience. Combined with ultra-thin, headset compatible temples and an adjustable UnobtainiumTM nosepad, Helux is putting you in control like never before while leaving your opponents helpless.

Looking for more loot? Say hello to COGNITIVE, the premium mixed material frame that'll keep you locked in all game long. The featherlight O-MatterTM front combined with titanium chassis and temples meet blue light Prizm Gaming TM 2.0 Technology for all day comfort while making a stylish statement. The grip-fit clear nose pads and over-mold Unobtainium® earsocks keep your eyewear firmly in place, helping you seamlessly get on top of your game.

The latest eyewear lineup, including additional Frogskins, Holbrook XL, and Latch styles are all equipped with blue light filtering Prizm Gaming TM 2.0 Technology to reduce glare from OLED and LED screens. This proprietary technology delivers enhanced comfort while providing sharp visual acuity so you can play longer. The full collection, with the exception of Helux, is available with or without Oakley Authentic Prescription lenses to suit all wearers. Check out Oakleyfor more information or visit your favorite Oakley store to try them out.