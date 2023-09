Population Growth And Environmental Regulations Drive Rot Growth In The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Intry

The global water treatment chemicals market, with a market size of US$36.2 billion in 2022, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching US$48.5 billion by 2028.

This growth is anticipated to be driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028, according to this.report.

Water treatment involves processes aimed at removing impurities from water, rendering it safe for variindustrial and domestic applications. The four primary water treatment processes include boiler water treatment, water purification, cooling water treatment, and wastewater effluent treatment.

These processes help eliminate suspended solids, fungi, viruses, algae, bacteria, and minerals present in water. Varichemicals are employed in the water treatment process, such as algicides, muriatic acid, chlorine, chlorine dioxide, and soda ash. The growing global demand for safe and fresh water, in light of insufficient water supply, is driving the increasing use of water treatment chemicals for purifying ground, sea, and industrial wastewater.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Drivers:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the water treatment chemicals market:



Population Growth and Industrialization : The rising global population and rapid industrialization in both developed and emerging markets are increasing the demand for clean and usable water.

Industrial Demand : Variindustries, including power, oil and gas, metal and mining, pulp and paper, and chemical processing, require clean water. This demand for industrial water treatment chemicals is a significant driver of market growth.

Wastewater Recycling : Limited access to potable water has led to increased wastewater recycling, which further fuels market expansion.

Environmental Regulations : Stringent environmental regulations, government initiatives to promote cleaner water, and heightened consumer awareness of pollutant effects are driving demand for water treatment chemicals. Consumer Awareness : Growing consumer awareness of the adverse impacts of pollutants in water sources is boosting demand for water treatment chemicals.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global water treatment chemicals market, offering forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on type and end-user.

Breakup by Type:



Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

pH Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents Others

Breakup by End-User:



Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been thoroughly analyzed, featuring key players such as:



BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger Suez S.A.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets