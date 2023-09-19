Mdfmerce Publishes Results On Shareholders Votes For The Election Of Its Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (“mdf commerce”) (TSX:MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, publishes today the results of the shareholders vote for the election of directors during its annual and special meeting (the“Meeting”) held Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

A total of 28,686,395 shares (approximately 65.24% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of July 25, 2023, the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The candidates presented as directors during the Meeting were duly elected on the Board of Directors of mdf commerce by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The votes received by proxy were as follows:

NOMINEES

FOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Mary-Ann Bell 24,478,707 86.91 % 3,686,478 13.09 % Pierre Chadi 27,133,697 96.34 % 1,031,488 3.66 % Luc Filiatreault 23,400,289 83.08 % 4,764,896 16.92 % Brian Nelson 26,079,774 92.60 % 2,085,411 7.40 % Martial Vincent 28,072,303 99.67 % 92,882 0.33 %



The Corporation also confirms the approval of all the unallocated options under the current 10% limit of the Corporation's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present and represented by proxy.

About mdf commerce Inc.

