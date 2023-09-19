Tapbit Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Enhanceser Experience With New Features







Tapbit also added new cryptocurrencies, introduced a returns simulator using historical data, enlarged its order book display, and refreshed the interface.

"We prioritise customer feedback to enhance our platform's performance and user experience," said Tapbit Head of Markets Zed Gary. "Every upgrade serves a unique purpose in making Tapbit more competitive."

Founded in 2021, Tapbit has attracted over 150,000 registered users and consistently ranks top 10 in liquidity on CoinMarketCap. Its copy trading feature has facilitated over 1 million trades from 300+ traders.

Tapbit maintains a $40 million insurance fund to protect users against platform-related losses. The company states its commitment to compliance policies and continuimprovement.

Tapbit is listed on CoinMarketCap . More information can be found at .

