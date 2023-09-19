Betterworld Technology Bolsters Denver Market Presence And Wees Back-Founder Matt Bauer

BetterWorld Technology, a leading provider of managed IT services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services in the Denver, Colorado, market.

DENVER, CO, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BetterWorld Technology , a leading provider of managed IT services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services in the Denver , Colorado market. The company is bringing its comprehensive IT solutions to the thriving entrepreneurial scene of the Mile High City, aiming to provide agile, scalable, and customized technology solutions to businesses of all sizes.

The expansion in Denver will leverage BetterWorld Technology's range of offerings, including cybersecurity, disaster recovery, virtual CIO services, business phone solutions, and many more. This strategic move aims to help businesses achieve more productive and seamless workflows, stay ahead of the competition, and ultimately succeed in their respective industries.

In addition to the service expansion, BetterWorld Technology is excited to welcome back co-founder Matt Bauer , who returns to the company nearly 20 years after its inception. Matt has rejoined the team in the role of Company Evangelist, focusing on growing BetterWorld's West Coast presence and developing strategic partnerships.

"We understand that each business is unique, and that's why we customize our technology solutions to meet each client's goals," said Matt Bauer, Company Evangelist. "Our expanded presence in Denver will allowto deliver high-quality IT support to more businesses, helping them leverage technology for growth and success."

Matt brings with him an exceptional background in technology, telecommunications, and nonprofits, with a proven track record having cofounded, launched, and managed 3 technology-related social ventures while building cross-sector partnerships and community-wide initiatives with nonprofits, government, foundations and corporations. In his new role, Matt will leverage his extensive experience and industry insights to help grow BetterWorld's presence in Denver and other regions in the Western U.S.

For more information on BetterWorld Technology's Denver services, visit BetterWorld Technology Denver or contact the Denver office at 720.902.5176.

To connect with Matt Bauer on LinkedIn, visit Matt Bauer LinkedIn

About BetterWorld Technology

As a founding Benefit Corporation and technology leader for the past 20 years, the mission at BetterWorld Technology has been to help our customers' mission. From disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and managed IT services, our custom solutions and all-inclusive support keep businesses and organizations across the country moving forward. United by a passion for service and excellence, the BetterWorld Technology team is committed both to its success and to making it a better world for all.

John Jordan

Betterworld Technology

+1 312-414-0206

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other