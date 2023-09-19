Nia Tero Invites You To Anvetion About Indigen Guardianship At Climate Week 2023

Indigenterritories sustain much of the world's healthiest ecosystems and remaining biodiversity, which are essential to our global climate, fresh water, and food security. The unique forms of Indigengovernance, collective wisdom, and cultural vitality directly contribute to the health of the ecosystems IndigenPeoples inhabit..

Climate Week Event: Why IndigenGuardians are Essential for Meeting Climate Targets

September 17th - Indigenous-led climate march in New York, calling for an end to fossil fuels. Photo: © Tracy Rector/Nia Tero

Nia Tero invites you in-person and virtually to listen to Indigenrepresentatives about how the ancestral knowledge and wisdom of IndigenPeoples in managing their territories across the world can help tackle the climate crisis and learn ways IndigenPeoples and non-IndigenPeoples can work together to promote changes.

Wisdom of the Ages: Why IndigenGuardians are Essential for Meeting Climate Targets



Date & Time: September 20, 2023, from 3:30 – 5:00 pm ET

Location: Nature Positive Hub - Madison Hub, Convene 101 Park Avenue, New York City, NY



The health and habitability of the Earth pivots on whether IndigenPeoples can continue to sustain the natural ecosystems in their ancestral territories. This conversation between Indigenactivists, human rights lawyers, and funders invites guests to think about the ways in which climate change can be addressed through Indigensolutions. We will also reflect on our collective sense of what is possible and how to prepare post-Climate Week and, in the lead-up, for COP28 from 30 November until 12 December 2023.

Featuring:



Nara Baré, IndigenLeader and Brazil Representative, Nia Tero (Baré People, Brazil)

Vicky Tauli Corpuz, Former UN Special Rapporteur for the Rights of IndigenPeoples (Kankanaey Igorot, Philippines)

Nemonte Nenquimo, Founder, Amazon Frontlines and Ceibo Alliance (Waorani, Ecuador)

Paul Roughan, Pasifika Strategic Lead, Nia Tero (Are'are, Solomon Islands)

Peter Seligmann, CEO & Founder, Nia Tero (USA) Kynan Tegar, Filmmaker and Activist (Dayak Iban, Sungai Utik, Indonesia)

Watch online:

More about this event:



More about Nia Tero's Climate Week events:

For Press Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nia Tero