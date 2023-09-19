General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $517 Million For Virginia-Class Submarine Parts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GROTON, Conn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:
GD ), announced today it was awarded a $517.2 million delivery order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement for procurement and delivery of initial Virginia-class attack submarine spare parts to support maintenance availabilities. Work will be performed in Groton and Pawcatuck, Connecticut. Continue Reading
General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today it was awarded a $517.2 million delivery order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement for procurement and delivery of initial Virginia-class attack submarine spare parts to support maintenance availabilities. Work will be performed in Groton and Pawcatuck, Connecticut.
"The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to continue our role providing lifecycle maintenance support to the U.S. Navy's operational submarine fleet in keeping with our mission to provide sailors with the advantage that helps protect our nation," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.
General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, the company employs approximately 21,000 people. More information about General Dynamics Electric Boat is available at gdeb.
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information about General Dynamics is available at .
SOURCE General Dynamics
MENAFN19092023003732001241ID1107101723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.