Sunflower Meal's Nutrient-Rich Appeal Fuels Adoption In Ruminant Feed, Enhancing Animal Performance

The global sunflower meal market, valued at US$1,494.809 million in 2021, is witnessing significant growth, fueled by its role as a protein-rich byproduct of sunflower seed oil.

As the fourth most significant oil meal in production, sunflower meal products are becoming increasingly accessible, ranging from low-quality straw-like meals to high-quality flours. This versatile feed option is particularly favored by swine and poultry due to its low-fiber, high-protein composition.

Key Market Drivers:

Asia Pacific Holds a Significant Market Share:

The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid expansion in the sunflower meal market due to the increasing demand for cost-effective, protein-rich animal feed. Countries like India and China dominate the commercial animal feed industry. China, for instance, witnessed significant growth in industrial feed output in 2020, with a substantial increase in pig, ruminant, and poultry feed production. The presence of a well-established agriculture industry and rising investments further boost the regional demand for sunflower meals.

Recent Market Developments:



SDSP's Multi-Seed Processing Factory: In February 2022, South Dakota Soybean Processors LLC (SDSP) announced plans to build a multi-seed processing factory near Mitchell, South Dakota, USA, scheduled to open in 2025. The facility aims to process 35 million bushels of sunflowers annually. Collaboration for Sunflower Seed Research: In April 2022, Burcon NutraScience and Pristine Gourmet partnered with Protein Industries Canada to conduct research on harnessing Canada's sunflower seeds. This research seeks to improve techniques for extracting protein from plant seeds, contributing to food security and sustainable products for a growing global population.

Market Segmentation:

By Form:



Pellets

Cakes Ground up Powder

By End Use:



Ruminants

Dairy

Beef

Sheep

Swine Poultry

By Geography:



North America



United States



Canada

Mex

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Others

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia







Israel

Others

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Indonesia



Thailand Others

Companies Mentioned:



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill

Wilmar International

OptiAgro Holding

Aston

Mezpology Allseed

The global sunflower meal market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for nutritianimal feed and its essential role in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

